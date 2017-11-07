CM directs removal of car showroom encroachments in metropolis

Staff Reporter

Sindh Chief Minister (CM) Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious notice of the re-emergence of encroachments on the main roads by show-room owners has directed Inspector General Police (IGP) to personally remove them and take action against the delinquent policemen who allowed them.

Talking to IG Police AD Khowaja who called on him here on Monday, Murad Ali Shah said that he had directed DIG traffic to remove all the encroachments made by showroom managements on the main road. The main roads are not part of their showrooms. The encroachment was removed from the roads and again they have reemerged on Tariq Road, Khalid Bin Walid Road, Jamshed Road, Gulsha-e-Iqbal, Clifton and Nazimabad areas.

He said that this shows that it has been done in connivance with the concerned officers and policemen. “I would take strict action against the involved officers,” he said and added “I am working hard to make this city free of encroachment but it emerges again and again,” he said added that it was not acceptable at all.

CM Murad Ali Shah said that he would start visiting the city from next week and would take strict action against the issues of encroachments, filth and garbage and absence of staff in offices, police station and local government offices.

The IGP AD Khowaja assured the Chief Minister that he would personally monitor removal of encroachment on the roads, particularly by the showrooms.