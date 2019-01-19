CM directs PFA to accelerate anti-adulteration campaign

PFA seals 16 units, 44 shopkeepers fined

Salim Ahmed

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar lauding the performance of Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has directed to further accelerate the anti-adulteration campaign in the province.

He issued the directives while talking to Punjab Food Minister Sami Ullah Chaudhry and Director General of the PFA, Muhammad Usman who called on him in Lahore on Saturday.

The Food Minister and DG PFA presented a report on the performance of the Authority to the Chief Minister.

Speaking on the occasion, Sardar Usman Buzdar said that the provision of the hygienic food items to the masses is the responsibility of the state.

He said that the PFA should continue indiscriminate crackdown against adulteration mafia.

In a province-wide crackdown, 16 khoya production units were shut down by the Punjab Food Authority (PFA) on account of adulteration. Dairy safety teams of PFA have inspected 280 production units in a day-long operation across Punjab. According to details, PFA has visited 208 units in Lahore Zone, 191 units in Rawalpindi Zone, 81 in Multan Zone and 42 in Muzaffargarh Zone. PFA officials have shut down 16 khoya units and punished 44 shopkeepers with heavy fine tickets over failure to meet food safety standards and violated the rules of provincial food law. Enforcement teams also disposed of 482 kilograms adulterated milk, 265 liters harmful milk and 125kg substandard skimmed milk and cream.

Muhammad Usman said that PFA has sealed more than two dozens of khoya production units over proved contamination of adulterated ingredients in it.

He said that dry powder, banaspati ghee, skimmed milk, chemicals and loose colours were being used in the preparation of Khoya, which causes health diseases for consumers. He further said that teams also witnessed worst condition of premises where adulterated khoya stored in non-food grade drums.

PFA also asked 178 food business operators to bring reforms in their working environment and production by serving improvement notices. DG has informed that PFA to be checked khoya production units three times in a year as per inspection schedule for which special dairy safety teams constituted. He further said that PFA will make Punjab’s land narrow for adulteration mafia.

Share on: WhatsApp