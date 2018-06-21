CM directs KE not to resort unannounced load-shedding

KARACHI : Sindh Caretaker Chief Minister Fazl ur Rehman has directed the K-Electric not to resort to unannounced load-shedding in the metropolis.

He issued the directives while presiding over a joint meeting of K-Electric and Sindh Energy Department here at CM House on Thursday. The meeting was attended by Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Chairman KE Board Mr. Tayyab Tareen, Director KE (External Affairs) Asmer Naeem, Special Secretary Energy Department Rashid Kazi and Director Energy Department Tariq Shah.

Chief Minister Fazlur Rehman said that there should be uninterrupted power supply in the city and no unannounced load-shedding be resorted in the city. “Whatever the problems or issues the KE has would have taken care of,” he added.

Chairman KE Tayyab Tareen told the Chief Minister that the power demand during peak hour of holy month reached to 3500 MW while it was 3200 during the Ramzan of 2017.

The Chief Minister was told that the SSGC was providing 190 mmcfd gas to KE, therefore all its gas-based power plants were operating at their full capacity. It was also pointed out that over all seven hours load-shedding was resorted to in the city.

CM Fazlur Rehman further stated that the process for general election was going on in full swing. He added that the election staff has also been mobilized, therefore necessary measure be taken to reduce load-shedding duration.