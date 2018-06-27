CM directs institutions for all out cooperation for “IDEAS-2018”

KARACHI : Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh, Fazlur Rehman has directed the provincial institutions to extend all cooperation for the 9th International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS) to be held at Karachi Expo Centre from November 27 to 30, 2018.

He issued the directives while chairing the meeting of steering committee of IDEAS-2018 here on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by Director General (DG) Defence Export Promotion Organization (DEPO) Major General Mahmood Hayat, DG Rangers, IG Sindh, senior officials of Pakistan Army, Navy and Air Force.

Speaking on the occasion, Fazlur Rehman said that the IDEAS-2018 would play a vital role in development the defence technology. The exhibition would also strengthened strategic relations of Pakistan, he added.

Briefing the meeting about IDEAS-218, DG DEPO Major General Mahmood Hayat said latest defence equipments would be put on display in the exhibition.

He further stated that International Defence Exhibition and seminar would also be held.

The caretaker Chief Minister said that the interim government in collaboration with Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) would take steps for beautification of the Metropolis.

He said that after IDEAS-2000, the exhibition would be of key importance for manufacturers, financial experts and policymakers.

Fazlur Rehman said that the Sindh government is host of the event and it would spare no efforts for its success.