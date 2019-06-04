Amraiz Khan

Provincial Law and Local Bodies Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office here on Monday and discussed different matters including security arrangements on Chand Raat and Eid-ul-Fitr, cleanliness arrangements and safety of swings.

The Chief Minister said that foolproof security arrangements should be ensured and the police should work with renewed zeal and hard work to further improve the law and order situation in the province.

The law enforcement agencies should remain fully vigilant and additional police force should be deputed in markets and shopping centres. Senior police officers should also remain available in the field to monitor the security arrangements, he added. He said that foolproof security of Eid-ul-Fitr congregations should be ensured as well and implementation on the devised security plan should be ensured at every cost.

The Chief Minister also directed to arrange the best cleanliness arrangement of cities and towns on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr and added that action plan devised for the cleanliness should be fully implemented.

He said the line departments should also be very vigilant for the cleanliness of small cities and the safety of swings fixed at parks and other recreational places should be ensured at every cost.