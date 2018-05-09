CM directs free of cost tests’ in all Punjab hospitals

Staff Reporter

Chakwal

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif inaugurated emergency block, CT scan machine and pathology lab at DHQ Hospital Chakwal, on Tuesday. After the inauguration, he went to different sections of the hospital and inquired after the health of the patients. The patients thanked Shahbaz Sharif for his welfare-oriented projects adding that it is the gist of real leadership. The Chief Minister announced to immediately abolish the tests’ fee in hospitals’ outdoor pathology labs across the province and said that all tests in outdoor pathology labs in the whole of Punjab will be conducted free of cost. Every possible resource will be provided in this regard, he added.

The Chief Minister congratulated the people and said that he salutes the pathology lab staffs who have introduced such a wonderful system. A third-party audit system has been introduced for the monitoring of these labs and test expenditures will be borne by the Punjab government. A facility of conducting 43 medical tests has been provided in the labs under the IDC and it has the capacity to provide test facilities to more than 1200 patients every day. Similarly, round-the-clock CT scan facility is also provided in DHQ Hospital Chakwal and the machine will never be out-of-order nor there will be an excuse of unavailability of doctors or the staff. He said that promise of transforming the hospitals culture has been fulfilled and people are fully benefiting from the health sector reforms.

Talking to the media persons after the inauguration, the Chief Minister said that a wonderful system of CT scan has been introduced with an investment of billions of rupees in the DHQ hospitals. This facility is round-the-clock and it would never happen now that any patient is died due to corruption, dishonesty or slackness. He said that thousands of tests are conducted in pathology lab in DHQ Hospital Chakwal which is a world-class facility. He said that control center of pathology lab and CT scan has been established in Lahore and Lahore-based radiologist sends report back to the concerned districts.

This is the system which has been introduced by the Punjab government having no resemblance in the history of the country, he said. Alongside, he said that effective hospital waste management system has been devised. Most modern incinerators have been set up in 13 districts while further are being established in as many districts. He said that provision of quality healthcare facilities to all the citizens is the responsibility of the state and this has been fulfilled by the Punjab government amicably. If the elite of the society can access expensive medical facilities abroad while the people belonging to the lower echelon of the society remain deprived of even the basic facilities then it cannot be called a Pakistan of Quaid and Iqbal, he maintained.

The Chief Minister said that Khan Sahib is trying to deceive the nation by speaking lies day and night but the people will not be trapped by him. People had given him an opportunity to serve them but Imran Niazi remained busy in sit-ins, strikes and threatened of civil disobedience. He also created hurdles in the journey of development, he added. If Khan Sahib could have spared some time from such activities, he would have given any attention to serving the ailing humanity. Then he would have had constructed a new hospital in KPK and brought improvements in medical facilities there.

The system introduced by us in Punjab DHQ hospitals has no resemblance in KPK. We are happy if the people from KPK come to Punjab for treatment because they are our brethren. We are happy that people from across the country come to Punjab for their treatment, he said. On the other side, there is the Zardari who instead of providing medical facilities in Sindh has, rather, ruined the Sindh province and devastated Karachi. He reiterated that such state-of-the-art medical facilities will be soon available throughout the province. We will soon be able to compete with Malaysia and Turkey with regard to standard of healthcare facilities.