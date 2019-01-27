CM directs for finalization of safe city project for Peshawar

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed for finalization of safe city project in Peshawar on the pattern of Lahore and Islamabad. He was presiding over a meeting at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar which was attended by Provincial spokesperson and Advisor to the CM on merged districts Ajmal Khan Wazir, Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Secretary P&D, Secretary Home, Secretary IT, MD IT, Project Director Safe City Peshawar project and others attended the meeting.

The meeting was briefed about the cost and implementation strategy of the Safe city project Peshawar, the identification of land, revision of PC-1 and the futuristic approach embedded in the Safe City Project Peshawar. The chief minister directed for the accelerated finalization of home work on the project, adding that it should be converted into Smart city project.

He directed the chief secretary to review all aspects of the project and finalize recommendations to put the Safe City Project Peshawar into the implementation phase. He also directed to include KP IT Board in the project. He hoped that this project would become a unique scheme throughout the province.

The CM warned the authorities concerned against any delay in the project, saying, no laxity in the execution of this project would be tolerable. He assured to utilize all resources for the accelerated completion of Safe City Project in order to ensure maximum benefit for the people of Peshawar. This project would further improve the law and order situation in Peshawar and would also resolve the traffic related problems.

