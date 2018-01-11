CM directs Commissioner Karachi to start e-stamping in SITE area

Staff Reporter

The Chief Minister Sindh, Syed Murad Ali Shah has directed Commissioner Karachi to start e-stamping in the SITE area. It is a digital age and therefore manual system should be replaced with digital one.

The Chief Minister had a meeting with the office-bearers of SITE Association at their office at SITE here on Wednesday. He listened to their problems and made some announcements.

Murad also directed DIG West to strengthen the command & control centre facility of the SITE association by giving then some more staff.

The chief minister talking about Combined Effluent Plant at SITE said that it was a Rs12 billion project but the federal government was reluctant to finance it. “We, the provincial government, are giving 50 percent funds and there is our commitment to you [SITE] to provide all the facilities,” he said.

Around 80 percent industries of the country are located in Karachi but the federal government is reluctant to contribute to the development of infrastructure and effluent plants and such other schemes of industrial areas which is an injustice.