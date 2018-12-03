CM declares edu, health emergency in Balochistan

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Balochistan Information Minister Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said the chief minister Jam Kamal Khan has declared environmental, education and health emergency across the province during first 100 days of the provincial government.

Talking to media, the provincial information minister said the government was providing financial assistance to the poor people for the open heart surgery, thalassemia and cancer diseases, adding the government was also boosting non-governmental organizations (NGOs) to come forward for the benefit of the citizens.

He said that the government also approved a draft for the provincial special support programme for providing assistance to the social and sports sectors of Balochistan whereas special fund for awarding scholarships to talented and deserving students had also been set up as well.

