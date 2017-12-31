CM decides to install 28 treatment plants in 9 industrial districts

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah presiding over the third consecutive meeting on provision of clean drinking water and safe environment to the people of Sindh has decided to install 28 sewerage treatment plants to treat industrial waste in nine different districts of the province where untreated water is released into water bodies.

A statement here on Saturday said that the meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Jam Khan Shoro, Minister for Industries Minister Ghulam Qadir Malkani, Minister PHED Fayaz Butt, Chief Secretary Rizwan Memon, Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem, Principal Secretary to CM Sohail Rajput, Secretary Health Fazal Pechuho, Secretary Irrigation Jamal Shah, Secretary Finance Secretary Hassan Naqvi, Industries Rahim Soomro, Secretary PHED Tamizuddin Khero, Secretary Local Government Ramzan Awan, MD KWSB Hashim Raza Zaidi, DG SEPA Baqaullah Unar, all divisional Commissioners, MD WASA Masood Jumani, DG PCRWR Ghulam Murtaza Arian, VC Mehran university Dr. Aslam Uqali and others.

Chairman P&D Mohammad Waseem briefing the chief minister said that the population of 21 districts, except Karachi is 29,111,723, including 9,624,674 urban and 19,487,049 urban generate 100.454 MGD municipal, industrial and hospital sewerage and discharge it from 755 points into ultimate source of clean water.

It was pointed out that Jacobabad district discharges 0.375 MGD sewerage into water bodies from 10 points, Kashmore 5.822 MGD from 10 points, Kambar-Shahdadkot 5.149 MGD from 87 points, Larkana 3.006 MGD from 135 points, Shikarpur 0.533 mgd from 35 points, Ghotki 3.053 MGD from eight points, Khairpur 5.844 MGD from 76 points, Sukkur 29.507 from 100 locations, Badin 6.619 mgd from 19, Dadu 0.190 mgd from 30 locations, Hyderabad 10 mgd from 70 location, Jamshoro 3.697mgd from nine, Matiari 1.090mgd from eight locations, Sujawal 0.060 mgd from two locations, Tando Allahyar 4.8mgd from 18 locations, TM Khan 3.914 mgd from nine locations, Thatta 0.217 mgd from six locations, Mirpurkhas 0.219 mgd from 20 locations, Sanghar 7.02 mgd from 10 locations, Naushehroferoze 6.441 mgd from 43 locations and Shaheed Benazirabad 2.898 mgd from 50 locations.—APP

