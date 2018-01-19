CM dashes to Mardan to express solidarity

Tribal issues ultimatum for early arrest of Asma’s killer

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

As the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Perez Khan Khattak Thursday dashed to Mardan to express solidarity with the family of Asma, a tribal Jirga issued an ultimatum of 72 hours to the provincial government to arrest the culprits involved in the brutal rape and murder of four-year old girl Asma. The Jirga warned the government that they would hit the streets if the culprits were not nabbed within 72 hours.

Following the ultimatum, the district government of Mardan has summoned All Party Conference (APC) on Friday to tackle with the issue and ensure measures for the early arrest of the heartless elements involved in the heinous crime.

Earlier, police personnel arrested as many as 20 suspects in the case. The girl’s body was found three days ago after which her medical test was conducted that confirmed rape. The chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pervez Khattak expressed sympathies with the bereaved family of four-year-old Asma, who was allegedly raped and then murdered in Mardan. The chief minister visited the bereaved family and assured all possible help to the family. He directed the law enforcers and other quarters concerned to ensure early apprehension of the assaulters in order to ensure speedy dispensation of justice and exemplary punishment to the killer.

Asma went missing on January 13 from the Gujjar Garhi area and her was found the next day at after efforts by the police and the family. Later the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Chief Salahuddin Mehsud on Wednesday confirmed that the little soul was sexually assaulted before the killing. The incident sent a wave of shock and anxiety all over the country.