CM congratulates Hindu community over Holi

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Wednesday congratulated the Hindu community over their colourful festival of Holi. He said there was a need to make commitment to promote message of love, tolerance and brotherhood at the grassroots. This festival symbolizes passions of life and promotes brotherhood among people who share each others joys.

The chief minister said that people belonging to different religious minorities enjoyed full religious liberty and protection and these communities had been included in national sphere by according them equal opportunities in every sector of life. He said that protection and well-being of sacred places of the minority communities was included in priorities of the government.

The Hindu community, as well as other religious minorities, was an equal citizen of Pakistan and their role in socio- economic and political development was commendable. He said that Hindu community had played an important role in national development.