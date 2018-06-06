CM condoles martyrdom of three FC officials

President PML (N) & Chief Minister Punjab Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has strongly condemned attack at the FC check post in Mastung and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of three officials.

He has prayed for early recovery of the injured and paid rich tributes to the bravery of martyred FC officials saying that they have failed the nefarious designs of the terrorists by sacrificing their lives. In fact, martyred officials are heroes of the nation and peace has been restored in the country due to their great sacrifices, concluded Chief Minister.—INP

Related