CM condoles death of Saudi Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Bin Abdul Aziz

LAHORE : Chief Minister (CM) Punjab, Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of senior member of royal family of Saudi Arabia, Prince Bandar Bin Khalid Bin Abdulaziz.

In his condolence message here on Tuesday, Shehbaz Sharif extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved royal family and said that he has been deeply saddened over the passing away of the prince.

The Chief Minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

