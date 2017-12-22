CM condoles death of Sajid Mir’s sister

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed a deep sorrow over the death of sister of Senator Professor Sajid Mir, Amir Markazi Jamiat Ahle Hadith.

In his condolence message, he prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with equanimity.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident on motorway near Khanewal.

He extended sympathies to the heirs of the persons killed in the accident. The CM directed the hospital administration to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured.

“All our sympathies are with the heirs and we fully share the grief of the bereaved families,” concluded the chief minist-

er.