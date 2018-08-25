CM condoles death of two sisters

Staff Reporter

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Friday expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of two sisters in a roof collapse incident in Kasur and extended sympathies to the bereaved families.

He directed the authorities concerned to provide the best treatment facilities to the injured and sought a report from the administration.

He also asked the administrative officers and the MPA concerned to reach the spot. Moreover, Chief Minister Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in road accident near Rajjoki, Sialkot.

He extended sympathies to the heirs and directed to the administration to provide best healthcare facilities to the injured.

