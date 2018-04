LAHORE:Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and griefover the death of Syed Ataul Momin Bukhari, head of MajlisAhrar-ul-Islam. In his condolence message, he prayed to Allah Almightyto rest the departed soul in peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Orignally published by APP