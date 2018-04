Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of famous actress Madiha Gohar.

In his condolence message on Wednesday, the Chief Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.

She was an experienced actress who gave a new dimension to the world of theatre and her services will be remembered till lately, he added.