CM condoles death of Ghulam Akbar Lassi

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has condoled the death of former Minister of State Ghulam Akbar Lassi. In his condolence message, the Chief Minister has extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday condoled the death of Maulana Hakeem Amjad Hassan, brother of Allama Arshad Hassan Saqib and nephew of Maulana Hafiz Fazal ur Rahim Ashrafi, head of Jamia Ashrafia and Chairman of Mothida Ulema Board Punjab.

