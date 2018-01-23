CM condoles death of former Addl IGP

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the death of Chaudhry Qamar-uz-Zaman, former additional IG police.

In a condolence message, the CM prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with fortitude.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of Ustaad Nazar Hussain, a renowned music composer.