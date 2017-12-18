CM condemns Quetta church attack

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has strongly condemned the blast near a church at Zarghoon Road in Quetta.

He expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in the blast. He extended condolences to the families of the deceased and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

The chief minister appreciated the action taken by the security forces and said that they have foiled the nefarious intentions of the attackers. Christians living in Pakistan are our brothers and this is a profane act, he added. He said that those attacking innocent people were enemies of humanity and not entitled to any exemption.

He further said that these coward activities of terrorists can’t shatter nation’s strong commitment against terrorism. Terrorists are abscess of our terrain and we will nip this evil of terrorism in the bud with the power of unity and accord, he vowed.

Meanwhile, Punjab Minister for Human Rights & Minorities Affairs Khalil Tahir Sandhu has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a Church in Quetta.

The minister, in a statement here on Sunday, said that it is a horrific incident of terrorism and in this hour of sadness, the Punjab government is standing with the Christian community of Balochistan.

The minister said a letter had been written to IG Police Punjab to beef up security of all churches in Punjab after the sad incident.

He said that terrorism is a global issue; terrorists did not belong to any nation or religion and they were enemies of humanity. The minister said that security forces of Pakistan were performing well to eliminate terrorism from the country.