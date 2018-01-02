CM condemns Chaman blast

Staff Reporter

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has condemned a blast in Mall Road area of Chaman and prayed for early recovery of the injured security officials and other persons.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty save Pakistan from the incidents of terrorism and added that nation has showed its solid commitment in the war against terrorism during the previous year.

“Our commitment and courage are stronger than the challenge of terrorism and this menace will be eradicated with the power of unity in 2018,” he added. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has expressed a deep sense of grief over the death of mother of senior journalist Qazi Nadeem Iqbal.

In his condolence message, he extended sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace.