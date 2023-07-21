Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack that took place in the tehsil compound in Bara Bazar of district Khyber. He expressed deep admiration for the bravery displayed by the martyred policemen who fearlessly thwarted the attack. These courageous police officials have sacrificed their precious lives to bring the terrorists to justice and prevent their malicious intentions from causing significant harm, he said.

The martyred policemen are true heroes of the nation, as they safeguarded the tehsil compound Bara Bazar from a potential catastrophe. Mohsin Naqvi extended heartfelt prayers for the swift recovery of the injured policemen. He also conveyed his profound sympathies to the families of the martyrs and the injured, recognizing the immense sacrifice they have made in service to the country. Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab in his message at the start of Muharram-ul-Haram said that Muharram teaches us the lesson to stand steadfast on sacrifice and truth.

Ulema Karam and Mashaikh have always guided the country and the nation. The services of Ulema Karam and Mashaikh cannot be forgotten to maintain the environment of peace and harmony during Muharram. Ulema Karam and Mashaikh from all schools of thought should promote brotherhood, religious homogeneity and tolerance in the society.

Mohsin Naqvi stated, “I hope that given the sensitivity of present conditions, Ulema Karam and Mashaikh will promote unanimity, solidarity and brotherhood as always. Today our dear homeland is confronting challenges on every front. We as a nation have to cope with these challenges by displaying unity among our ranks. The soil of our dear homeland demands from us that we should forget our vested interests and mutual differences so as to become united.”

Mohsin Naqvi outlined, “My message at the start of Muharram-ul-Haram is we have to foil nefarious designs of our enemy by showing unity and homogeneity.” He emphasised that Nawasa-e-Rasool (RA) taught us through his strong character and noble deeds to raise the voice of truth and protect human values. The struggle of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) gives us the eternal message to stand firmly and bravely against cruelty and oppression.

Moreover, Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed profound sorrow and heartfelt grief over the loss of lives resulting from the wall collapse near Golra Mor in Islamabad. He extended his deepest sympathies to the grieving families and emphasized that he shares their pain. The government stands united in solidarity with the affected families during this difficult time, he added.