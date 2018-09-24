CM condemns attack on tribal peace Lashkar in Dera Bugti

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has condemned the attack on camp of tribal peace Lashkar in Dasht Goran area of Dera Bugti and expressed deep grief and sorrow on the martyrdom of peace volunteers.

In a statement condemnation statement issued here on Monday, Sardar Usman Buzdar prayed for the departed souls to rest in eternal peace, early recovery of the injured and courage for the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

The Chief Minister said that terrorists cannot succeed in their nefarious designs and government and the people are fully committed to completely eradicate the menace of terrorism.

