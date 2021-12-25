CM condemns attack on security force

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo on Friday strongly condemned the terrorist attack on a security check post in Ketch which left two martyrdoms. In a condolence statement, he said the nefarious design of enemies would be foiled in Balochistan by the contribution of security forces and public saying that durable peace would be maintained at any cost for interest of development the province.

He also expressed sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of two security personnel in a cowardly act of terrorism. He extended condolences and his sympathy to the families of the martyrs. The Chief Minister said that the sacrifices of the security forces for the protection of the country and the nation would not be in vain, adding the law and order situation was improved in the province due to sacrifices of security forces as compared in the past.—APP