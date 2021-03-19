CM chairs LDA governing body meeting

Staff Reporter
Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar chaired the third meeting of the LDA governing meeting to review the deputation policy.
The meeting was attended by Housing Minister Mian Mahmood-ur-Rashid, Vice Chairman WASA Sheikh Imtiaz Mahmood, Sadia Sohail Rana MPA, administrative secretaries and others. DG LDA briefed about important aspects of the Lahore Development Authority.
The CM directed to devise a pragmatic and fair deputation policy for officers and further directed to constitute a sub-committee for submitting a detailed report within seven days after thorough deliberations with stakeholders.
The meeting also approved to allot a residential plot in Jubilee Town to Panah Gah Authority for setting up a shelter home. The participants decided in-principle to restrict the LDA’s jurisdiction to Lahore.
The CM directed to submit a summary in this regard as necessary amendments will be made in Lahore Development Authority Act, 1975 for this purpose.
The CM observed the apartments project is very important to provide a roof to the low-income families adding that LDA has been made a public-friendly institution as the government is committed to providing facilities at the doorsteps of the citizens.