CM calls on Bilawal Bhutto

Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah called on the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday.

The Chief Minister briefed the Party Chairman about the future strategy to further improve governance and resolve the issues faced by the people of the province.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Minister for Local Government, Public Health Engineering and Rural Development Saeed Ghani called on the PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari at Bilawal House on Monday.

Talking to the Minister, the PPP Chairman said that Local governments are the basic tiers of democracy and delivery of civic amenities to the people and stressed that performance of local governments needs to be improved down to the union council levels.

Saeed Ghani briefed the Party Chairman about role of his Department in facilitating the local councils of the province to deliver facilities at the grass-root level.

