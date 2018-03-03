CM calls on Governor, felicitates Dr Asad for winning Senate seat

Govt striving for women empowerment: Shahbaz

Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif has said that the provincial government is following the policy equal opportunities for women for their economic independence.

In a meeting with Director General Strategic Reforms Unit Salman Sufi here on Friday, he expressed his satisfaction that violence against women centre had been established by the Pakistan Muslim League-N government.

He said that the innovative project, Shehr-e-Khamoshan, would help solve the issue of lack of space at graveyards in major cities of the province.

He said that it was a need of the hour to provide the best transport facilities to womenfolk so that they could play their role in process of development. The DG Strategic Reforms apprised the chief minister about progress made on different projects including Shehr-e-Khamoshan, women on wheels and violence against women centre.

Salman Sufi said that Shehr-e-Khamoshan project would be started in Multan, Sargodha and Faisalabad from this month (March) and in five other districts of the province very soon. Similarly, violence against women centre would start working in Faisalabad during the current month, while motorbikes would be given to one thousands women within few weeks under women on wheels project.

Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif called on Governor Muhammad Rafique Rajwana, here on Friday.

On the occasion, different matters of mutual interest, including progress on ongoing development projects, came under discussion. The CM said that the Punjab government would continue various development projects for public welfare and added that the projects would be completed with quality, speed and transparency.

The governor, on the occasion, said that completion of development schemes was helping overcome problems of masses. Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif has congratulated PML-N backed candidate Dr. Asad Ashraf over his success in the senate election.

The Chief Minister has hoped that he will utilize his best energies to play an effective role in the upper house of the parliament for strengthening of democracy. It is hoped that Dr. Asad Ashraf will come up to the expectations of the Punjab Assembly members, he added.