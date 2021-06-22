CM Buzdar terms PDM meetings as futile practice

Staff Reporter Lahore

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has termed the meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) as futile practice and said that politics of agitation is detrimental to the country.

In a statement issued here on Monday, he regretted that the opposition has no regard for the country and their all efforts are aimed to degrade the government instead of supporting its positive measures taken to facilitate the masses and develop the country.

Usman Buzdar said that this cabal even politicized the corona issue and is trying to deceive the people when the economy is growing.

Any sort of anarchistic politics is enmity with the country as Pakistan cannot move forward through rallies, he maintained.

The chief minister said that the PDM is trying to take revenge for their failure but the nation is fully aware of charlatans and they will not be misled by them.