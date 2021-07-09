CM Buzdar removes six officials over negligence

Dera Ghazi Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday, while taking notice of public complaints, removed six officials from their post over negli-gence in their duties.

The chief minister said that there is no place for officers in Punjab who cannot respond to public complaints within reasonable time and warned that he will take strict action against officials who are not performing their respective duties.

Usman Buzdar further said that no negligence in official duties will be tolerated. He urged officers to mend their ways otherwise government will take strict action.—INP