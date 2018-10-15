Daily Pakistan Observer -

  3. CM Buzdar lauds foolproof security arrangements during by-elections

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Khan Buzdar has lauded the foolproof security arrangements in the province during the by-elections.

In a statement issued here on Monday, Sardar Usman Buzdar praised the performance of police, administration and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) for their efforts to maintain law and order during the polling hours.

He said army and Rangers also provided assistance to avoid untoward incidents.

The Chief Minister said that it was matter of satisfaction that by-elections were held in peaceful environment and all political parties contesting the election have expressed their satisfaction over the security arrangements.

