CM Buzdar directs investigation into birth of child outside DHQ Kot Addu

LAHORE : Punjab Chief Minister (CM), Sardar Usman Buzdar taking notice of birth of a child outside District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, Kot Addu has directed investigation into the incident.

According to details, a woman with labour pain was shifted to DHQ Hospital Kot Addu but the administration used delaying tactics to admit her causing her to give birth to a child in gallery of the hospital.

Taking notice of the media reports, Sardar Usman Buzdar directed investigation into the incident and strict action against those responsible.

The Chief Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was committed to provide basic amenities including health to common man and any negligence in this connection will not be tolerated.

