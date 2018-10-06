CM Buzdar denies he was responsible for Pakpattan DPO transfer

ISLAMABAD : Chief Minister of Punjab Usman Buzdar on Saturday rejected an inquiry report deeming him responsible for the transfer of former Pakpattan DPO Rizwan Gondal.

A previous report by former Punjab Inspector General Kaleem Imam found no political interference involved in the transfer. The Supreme Court rejected Imam’s report and ordered the National Counter Terrorism Authority (Nacta) Coordinator Mehr Khaliq Lak to prepare a new report.

Lak found the Chief Minister’s Office responsible for ordering the transfer.

A reply submitted by Buzdar says while the new report “treats the statement of Rizwan Gondal/DPO as gospel, it rubbishes all other statements without justifiable reasons and without much ado…The inquiry report merely rubberstamps the statement of the DPO.”

Buzdar’s reponse also claims Lak held a grudge against the present government for not appointing him inspector general of Punjab.

Buzdar, in his reply, asks for the report to be discarded for being lopsided, presumptuous and conjectural and “the matter be disposed of on the assurance of the Chief Minister that he shall ensure there is no interference in the working of police force”.

Ahsan Jameel Gujjar also submitted a reply earlier on Saturday asking for proceedings against him to be dropped.

Gujjar says Lak “overstretched the statement, made by respondent, to bring it within the province of misconduct”. His reply further states Gujjar is an ordinary citizen who does not hold government or public office and so cannot be liable for misconduct.

Gujjar is a close friend of Khawar Maneka, the first lady’s former husband. After Maneka’s car was intercepted by Gondal in August, the Pakpattan DPO was called to a meeting at the CM House where Gujjar was present.

He claims he was intimidated into apologising to Maneka which he refused to do. Afterwards, Gondal was transferred from his post, the orders being given in the middle of the night.

Both the inquiry reports investigate this meeting at the CM house and the conditions surrounding his transfer.

