CM Buzdar, CS Afzal formed best team to carry forward PM’s vision of good governance

When it comes to delivering on its promises and good governance, the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) relies largely on its performance in the Punjab, the biggest province of over 120 millon population.

It is said Prime Minister Imran Khan took a risk when he appointed Usman Buzdar as chief minister of the province for Buzdar had little experience of governance in the past, and, according to a senior official of the Punjab government, it was not a question of governing a division or a district but it was the question of running an entire province which also happened to be the largest unit in the Federation of Pakistan (in population).

In the beginning, a naive to the job of the Chief Executive of the province, Usman Buzdar gradually learned from his mistakes that taught him how to perform next time. In doing so, he also sought advice from Prime Minister at each step.

This gradual transition helped Buzdar a great deal though for this purpose he had to change/transfer many a chief secretary and Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Background interviews revealed that Buzdar seems to enjoy the best chemistry with the top bureaucrat of the province Chief Secretary Dr. Kamran Afzal.

Both of them constitute an ideal team, particularly with regard to delivery and good governance, the insiders told adding what made this combination all the more lethal was the fact that both had the confidence of Prime Minister and had the knowledge of the major issues in the province and how they could be resolved.

According to sources, Chief Secretary Dr Kamran Afzal is not only a highly qualified bureaucrat but he also has a deep knowledge of the economy.

