CM Buzdar chairs meeting Rawalpindi Ring Road project withdrawn from PPPA

Staff Reporter Lahore

The 8th meeting of the Public-Private Partnership Policy and Monitoring Board which was held under the chair of Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at his office on Thursday decided to with-draw the Rawalpindi Ring road project from the public-private partnership authority (PPPA).

It decided to start the Rawalpindi ring road project in PC-I mode with the resources of the Punjab government.

The meeting also decided to withdraw the Kharian-Dinga Road project from the public-private partnership portfolio. The CM directed to early re-solve the matters relating to the projects.

Revised project proposals of Multan-Vehari Road and Fais-alabad-Chiniot-Sargodha Road were also approved along with the endorsement of the revised proposal of the water meters project in Lahore.

Upon a request of PITB, the meeting recommended giving the implementation authority of citizens’ facilitation centres, to be established in different cities, to public-private partnership authority.

The citizens’ felici-tations centres will be started in PC-I mode in Lodhran, Chakwal, Sialkot and Rahim Yar Khan, the meeting decided further.

The CM directed to complete the projects according to their respective timelines while fulfilling the formalities.

Decisions made in the 7th meeting were also endorsed by the participants while member PPP cell Quratul-Ain-Memon briefed about the progress on development projects.

Provincial C&W Minister Sardar Asif Nakai, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, chief secretary, ACS (Home), secretary housing, chairman P&D, administrative secretaries, CEO PPPA and others attended the meeting.