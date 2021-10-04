CM briefed on setting up of 15 new varsities in Punjab

Staff Reporter Lahore

A high level meeting was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar which reviewed the matters related to the Higher Education department.

The Chief Minister was briefed about the progress on setting up of 15 new universities in the province.

During the meeting the public-private partnership and joint venture in establishing new universities in Punjab were also discussed.

The meeting also decided to introduce the concept of Smart University in the province besides giving principle approval to make further recruitment of College Teacher Interns (CTIs) across the province.

Usman Buzdar directed to complete the process for filling up the vacant posts of college principals as soon as possible and said that merit should be ensured in the appointment of controllers and secretaries of education boards.

He said that a university in every district would provide better opportunities for higher education to the students especially the female students adding that establishment of Indus University in Rajanpur will fulfil the long standing demand of the people of the area.

Universities will also be established in Muzaffargarh, Layyah, Bhak-kar, Hafizabad, Bahawalnagar, Sheikhupura, Kasur, Attock, Gujranwala and other districts. University of Taunsa and Women University in DG Khan will remove the sense of deprivation among the people of the area.

The Chief Minister was further informed that 197 higher education projects would be completed at a sum of Rs. 15 billion across the province. The process of transfer of land for 21 new colleges out of 88 has been completed.

The meeting was at-tended by Minister for Higher Education Raja Yasir Humayun, Principal Secretary to CM, Chairman P&D, Secretary Higher Education and other con-cerned officers.