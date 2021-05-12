CM blasts Israeli aggression against Palestinians

Directs cleanliness of drains, sewer lines well before rainy season

Amraiz Khan

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Wednesday strongly condemned Israel’s bombardment and missile attack on Gaza, saying that Israel is committing worst cruelty and aggression by targeting unarmed and innocent Palestinians including women and children.

The chief minister regretted that Israel has violated all international laws by playing fire and blood in Palestine.

Regrettably, Israel has violated all human rights by targeting innocent children and women and the international community should take immediate action to stop the Israeli aggression, he stressed.

The chief minister stressed upon the global community to proactively react to save the unarmed Palestinians from the savagery of their arch-enemy.

Practical steps are needed in this regard and the continued silence of the international community over Israeli aggression is criminal negligence, he regretted.

We express complete solidarity with the defenceless Palestinians and I pray for the health and early recovery of the injured Palestinians, the CM concluded.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar directed to complete cleanliness of nullahs before monsoon season.

He said that work should be done in an organized manner and encroachments should also be removed.

A third-party audit will be conducted and on-spot inspection will be held to verify the third-party’s audit certificates, he added.

The cleanliness of drains and sewer lines should be completed before time and any delay or paperwork will not be tolerated. A report should also be submitted to the CM’s Office, he further said.

Meanwhile, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has sought a report from RPO Faisalabad about the death of a motorcyclist at Jaranwala road due to kite twine and directed to take action against those responsible for the negligence.

The CM emphasised the need for ensuring strict compliance with the law banning the kite-flying, adding that strict action be initiated in case of any violation.

The police must ensure compliance with the law and the re-occurrence of kite flying incidents, despite clear-cut instructions, are regrettable, he added and directed the police to work with renewed zeal to stop such occurrences.

The CM also extended sympathies to the bereaved heirs. Meanwhile, the number of corona vaccination centres is being increased in Lahore and other parts of the province to accommodate more and more citizens every day.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar said that as compared with other provinces, more people are being vaccinated every day in Punjab and the target will be timely achieved due to the increased number of vaccination centres, he added.

He appealed to the citizens to wear facemasks and follow corona SOPs during Eidul Fitr prayer. The citizens should also remain confined to their homes to avoid the virus, he said.

Meanwhile, the health department is playing a commendable job and the Punjab government is also striving to save the lives of the citizens, he added.