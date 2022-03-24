CM Bizenjo invites disgruntled leaders to join mainstream

Assures BEWGA for resolving their demands

Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has invited the disgruntled Baloch leaders to join national mainstream. Talking to media persons in Quetta on Thursday, the chief minister said that he would soon address a press conference on Reko Diq agreement during which related issues would be highlighted.

Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said that he don’t cares about the no-confidence motion in province sooner or later. However, he lamenting the frustration of the MPA Zahoor Ahmed Buledi said that Buledi was a close aide and feel sorry for him.

The chief minister said he was not afraid of the threats as decisions about life and death of any human being was in the hand of Allah Almighty.

He said that the BAP MNAs have been authorized to take decision about No-Trust Motion in federation. The BAP representatives in federation should decide what they think to be in the larger interest of province, he added. On the other hand Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo assured President of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) to resolve their demands under legal processes.

In a meeting between Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and the President and other officials of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) here, it was decided to present the recommendations of the committee for resolving the demands in the Cabinet soon.

Provincial Ministers including Sardar Abdul Rehman Khetran, Mir Naseebullah Murree, Parliamentary Secretaries Haji Muhammad Khan Tur Utmankhel, Mitha Khan Kakar, Chief Secretary Balochistan Mathar Niaz Rana, Senior Member Board of Revenue, Arshad Majeed, Chairman CMIT Abdul Saboor Kakar Secretary Finance Hafiz Abdul Basit, President Balochistan Grand Alliance Habib-ur-Rehman Mardanzai, Commissioner Quetta Division Sohail-ur-Rehman Baloch and other officials of Grand Alliance were also present in the meeting.

The Chief Minister said that problems would not be solved through protest but all issues should be resolved by only dialogue.

He said that a committee was formed and it would work for the resolution of demands of the employees.

On the occasion, he directed the Chief Secretary to hold regular meetings of the committee and resolve the demands of the employees immediately. On the occasion, Grand Alliance President Habib-ur-Rehman Mardanzai and other senior officials thanked the chief minister.