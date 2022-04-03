CM Bizenjo committed to provide relief to masses

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo has stated every possible effort will be made to provide relief to the people during the holy month of Ramazan. In a statement on Sunday, he directed the Price control committee and district administration to ensure proper implementation of tariffs.

The Chief Minister said immediate action will be taken on the complaints received against the vendors selling eatables and other essential commodities on higher prices.

He stated that the goal of the provincial government is to serve the masses and to provide them maximum facilities besides ensuring equal development in all parts of the province.

“Our goal is to serve the people of all parts of Balochistan without any discrimination,” Mr Bizenjo said, adding that the people had given the mandate to represent them in the government and other forums and it was the responsibility of elected representatives to come up to expectation of the masses. “The aim of bringing a change in the province is to establish good governance,” he said.