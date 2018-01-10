CM Balochistan Zehri resigns ahead of no-trust motion

Quetta

Balochistan Chief Minister Sanaullah Zehri resigned on Tuesday prior to a no-confidence motion being taken up against him in the provincial assembly.

The resignation tendered to Governor Mohammad Khan Achakzai has been accepted.

In a statement following his resignation, Zehri said that he did not wish to cause problems in the political setup of the province. He added that he was not in the habit of hanging onto power at any cost.

Zehri’s decision came after he was advised by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to resign in light of the no-confidence motion. According to sources, Abbasi advised the chief minister to resign to control the political situation in the province following his visit to Quetta.

The prime minister took notice of the role of provincial lawmakers for letting the situation come to its present stage.

The prime minister had travelled to Quetta on Monday as a no-confidence motion against Zehri gained momentum and was said to have the support of majority lawmakers of the assembly, leading to fears of the chief minister’s removal from office.

Talking to newsmen prior to the resignation, Balochistan Opposition Leader Maulana Wasay said it would be better if the chief minister accedes to the prime minister’s advice.

A no-confidence motion was submitted against Zehri on January 2 by MPAs Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo and Syed Agha Raza and had the signatures of 14 lawmakers.

In order to retain his position as chief minister, Zehri required the support of 33 members from a house of 65.

A political crisis developed in Balochistan following the no-confidence motion, with efforts stepped up by the PML-N, which has a government both in the centre and province, to defuse the situation.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday afternoon, Wasay said they had the support of 41 provincial lawmakers. A day earlier, PML-Q lawmaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo had also claimed of having the support of 40 legislators against Zehri.

According to reports, ten disgruntled MPAs from the PML-N were also supposed to vote for the no-confidence motion.

The move to oust Zehri is not simple happenstance, but a well-thought-out power manoeuvre undertaken with one eye on the upcoming Senate elections, according to political pundits.

With 11 senators from Balochistan set to retire in March, there is an opportunity for the ruling PML-N to increase its Senate membership, where it currently only has 21 legislators out of the total 65.

To do so, however, it is imperative that the party retain its strength in the Balochistan Assembly, which will elect senators to the upper house.

This is why recent reports of cracks forming within the party — to which Zehri himself belonged — is a major blow for the PML-N.

Earlier, the turmoil in the Balochistan Assembly had seen former home minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti, Sardar Sarfaraz Domki and Prince Ahmed Ali tender their resignations.

Judging by the mood. Zehri had found it challenging to keep his parliamentary party united. He, however, tried his own cards with the sacking of PML-Q’s Mir Amanullah Notezai as his special assistant on excise and taxation but failed to keep his support.