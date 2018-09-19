CM Balochistan, MCCT President discuss ways to boost mining sector

Staff Reporter

Quetta

Chief Minister Balochistan Jam Kamal hailed China Metallurgical Group Corporation Tongsin Resources Limited (MCCT) proposal for procurement of mineral database, establishment of Mineral Park in Balochistan and extension of Saindak project.

Wang Jicheng President MCCT presented these suggestions to the Chief Minister Balochistan in a meeting held here on Wednesday. Managing Director Saindak Metals Limited Raziq Sanjrani and other officials of the company were also present in this meeting.

Balochistan is a very important region regarding minerals said Mr. Wang Jicheng and offered provincial government full support for the preparation of comprehensive databases, containing information for the survey and exploration of mineral deposits in Balochistan.

Wang Jicheng while stressing the establishment of Mineral Park in Balochistan said that MCCT would also recommend Chinese government to make construction of mineral park, part of Chinese Pakistan Economic Corridor’s (CPEC) project.

He told the Chief Minister that MCCT and another Chinese company working on Saindak project are now merged and they want to extend this project further, which requires provincial government’s acquiescence and support.

He further said that MCCT is investing heavily in the mining sector in other countries and possess assets of about $50 billion.

Company’s President said that extension of Saindak project would play an important role in providing employment opportunities to local people and uplift economy.

The CM hailed the company’s proposal and said, “Despite unrivaled mineral resources, unfortunately no steps had been taken ever for advancing mining sector and non-professional methodology adopted.”

Jam Kamal said that China and Pakistan have strong bilateral ties and CPEC project is a pure manifestation of Pak-China friendship. Chinese government and companies have always lifted expansion of resources in Pakistan, for its development and prosperity.

He urged relevant authorities to adopt fully technical ways for exploration of these mineral resources.

He said that by procuring data, we would be able to assess how much capacity is in Balochistan’s mineral sector and which minerals are available in specific areas. Chinese investment in this regard would be appreciated.

The Chief Minister said that the federal government will also be contacted for the establishment of the mineral zones in the province under the CPEC project.

The meeting also discussed the issues related to the security of the Chinese company personnel and investors.

The Chief Minister said that a comprehensive plan is being implemented to provide effective security to the foreign investors and companies. Pak Army, FC, Levies Force, and other security agencies are executing this security plan.

Share on: WhatsApp