CM Balochistan holds ‘khulli kachehri’ to address public concerns

QUETTA : In front of the Chief Minister’s house, a handicapped woman, also a widow is waiting for her turn in a long queue to plead her case. She lost her husband in a bombing in the year 2012. While her eldest son was employed at the Bolan Medical Complex Hospital as a replacement for his deceased father, he has not received his pay for several months now.

The handicapped widow was among thousands of people waiting to meet the CM Balochistan regarding their issues.

These are just few of the many cases that are being brought up at the khulli kachehri that has been set up by Balochistan’s newly elected chief minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo, in what he says is an attempt, to address concerns of the people of his province.

Many unemployed doctors and veterinary doctors were also seen standing in the queue to appeal to the CM for jobs.

CM Bizenjo stated that the doors of CM house will remain open until everyone’s pleas and complaints have been duly addressed, adding that no one will be left out.

Over three thousand people were waiting in front of CM Balochistan’s house. Photo: Screengrab

This is the second such khulli kachehri which was held at CM house where more than three thousand people came to see CM Balochistan with their complaints and requests.

CM Balochistan ensured that everyone will be catered to and all issues would be resolved.

