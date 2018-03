QUETTA :Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo Saturday congratulated newly elected senators on wining Senate election. In a massage issued here, he said the Senate election process was held peacefully and hoped democracy would further strengthen in the country. He also congratulated members of provincial assembly who used their right of votes under the democratic process.He hoped that the newly elected senators would raise Balochistan issues in Senate.

Orignally published by APP