CM attends ceremony to mark 70 years of Pak-China friendship

Staff Reporter Lahore

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and provincial ministers attended a ceremony at CM Office to mark 70 years of Pakistan-China friendship.

They held national flags of Pakistan and China in their hands and chanted ‘long live Pakistan-China friendship’ while expressing good wishes for both countries.

Addressing the ceremony, the CM said the journey of Pakistan-China friendship spans over seven long decades.

This period contains numerous stories of mutual respect, brotherly relations and sincerity, he added.

The Pakistan-China friendship has passed every test of time and the brotherly relations are regarded as unique in the comity of nations, he said.

During the tenure of PM Imran Khan, the CM expressed the satisfaction that brotherly relations are touching new heights.