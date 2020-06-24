CM assures MPs development to be executed on priority basis Number of parliamentarians greet Buzdar over relief-oriented budget

A number of parliamentarians belong to different districts called on Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar and congratulated him over presenting a relief-oriented budget for 2020-21.

On the occasion, they informed the CM about the problems of their areas and the chief minister assured that development work will be executed on a priority basis and no one will be allowed to create hurdles in the resolution of genuine issues.

The CM informed that most affected areas have been sealed to control the spread of coronavirus. The assembly members should monitor implementation of government instructions in their areas because public support is essential to overcome the spread of coronavirus, he said.

He expressed satisfaction that recent restrictions have produced encouraging results. People should make a habit to observe precautionary measures, the CM maintained and warned that markets and bazaars, failing to observe SOPs, will be close d down. He asserted that restrictions about wearing face masks are being implemented strictly at public places and government offices and citizens should fulfill their social responsibility by observing the precautionary measures.

Talking on the occasion, the CM maintained that the country is going through unusual circumstances due to coronavirus and asked the public representatives to utilise their energies for dealing with it.

The Punjab government has made concerted efforts to overcome the spread of coronavirus and daily testing capacity of the province has also reached to 12 thousand, he added. He asked the public representatives to monitor the prices of essential items in their districts while remaining in constant contact with the administration.

Similarly, they should also visit hospitals to monitor the medical facilities and encourage the doctors and paramedics engaged in serving the ailing humanity, he added.

The parliamentarians who called on the chief minister included Provincial Ministers – Yasir Humayun, Mian Khalid Mehmood, Chief Whip in Punjab Assembly Syed Abbas Ali Shah, Secretary Good Governance Committee Col (r) Ejaz Hussain Minhas, assembly members Umer Aftab, Khurram Ejaz, Sher Akbar Khan, Muhammad Sibtain Raza, Muhammad Raza Hussain Bukhari, Sarfraz Hussain, Shahida Ahmed and Sabrina Javed.

CM CONDOLES DEATH OF DR MUGHEES: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed a deep sense of sorrow over the death of Prof Mughees-ud-Din Sheikh, a famous teacher of journalism and extended sympathies to the bereaved family.

I pray to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He has rendered invaluable services in the field of journalism and I am deeply saddened over the death of Mugheez Uddin, he added.