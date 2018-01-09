CM assures justice to father of deceased child

Staff Reporter

Nazir Ahmad, the father of deceased child from Bhalwal, Sargodha, met Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif, here on Monday.

He had demanded for provision of justice for his deceased son at the public meeting of Chief Minister Punjab in Kot Momin.

Taking notice of the incident, the chief minister called him at his residence here and assured him that justice would be provided to him.

Shahbaz reprimanded the police officials for failing to timely dispatch the case evidence to Punjab Forensic Science Agency and ordered to dismiss the DSP, SHO and the investigation officer concerned from service.

He also announced a financial grant Rs one million for the father of the deceased child.

The chief minister lamented that police took 23 days for the verification of evidence without any reason. It is a big cruelty with the bereaved family that their child has been lost but the police wasted 23 precious days, he added.

He said that sense of responsibilities during the performance of duties was the basic ingredient of justice.

Shahbaz Sharif also inquired about the details of the incident and he was told that the child has been killed after molestation. Inspector General of Police (IGP), RPO and DPO Sargodha were also present on the occasion.