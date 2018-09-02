CM assures efficient services in newly merged KP seven districts

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber has assured that the reconstruction and efficient services in newly seven merged districts will be the priority of his government. Delimitation and proper planning is necessary for the elections in the seven newly merged districts into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. A task force formed by the government would look into all the requirements of the new districts.

He was talking to Peshawar based Bureau Chiefs of electronic media at CM House Peshawar. Spokesman to provincial government Shaukat Yousafzai and Secretary Information Masood Ahmad was also present. The Chief Minister dwelt at length on the PTI agenda for change, the future planning of his government, the possible expansion of provincial cabinet, elections in the newly merged districts, administrative and security measures and other relevant issues.

The Chief Minister answered different questions raised by Bureau Chiefs. On a question regarding the reconstruction and mainstreaming of seven newly merged districts, the Chief Minister made it clear that the merger raised different challenges but hopefully we would overcome them through our enhanced commitment. Different departments were already there in the newly merged districts. However, this is a reality that the merger to become success story will need financial resources, infrastructure development and extension of policing etc. We are working on these lines to resolve all the issues arising out of the merger.

He assured to take all the stakeholders including the media to accomplish this challenging task. We would take them on board to work under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and the manifesto of PTI. Replying to another question Mr. Mahmood Khan admitted that the Former Chief Minister Mr. Khattak fought the case of the provincial rights at different forums and he would continue the same struggle to get the rights of the province. He was optimistic that the federal government this time would fulfill its promises with the province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He hoped that there would be no obstruction in getting the rights of the province. Regarding the expansion of provincial cabinet, he assured that women and backward areas would get representation in the provincial cabinet. Regarding another question the Chief Minister assured to put the legislations made by the province into the implementation phase. Necessary requirements and steps were being taken, he added. Responding another question Mr. Mahmood Khan said that budgetary preparation was underway for the next eight months. He assured to strengthen the institutions for effective and efficient delivery giving relief to the people and assured his government would show zero tolerance to corruption and corrupt practices in the province.

He revealed that the next cabinet meeting expected to be in the next week would sketch out the 100 days plan and the targets to be achieved in the next hundred days. On another question, the Chief Minister assured accelerated work for the early completion of BRT project Peshawar. The completion of BRT would smoothen the vehicular traffic and the people would get relief soon. He said that he had already sensitized a multi layered teams at all levels to control dengue larva in Peshawar and other parts of the province where dengue larva had been reported. He assured to resolve the remaining problems of Peshawar Press Club adding that his government would continue resolving the genuine complaints and problems of the journalists.

