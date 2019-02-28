CM approves shelter homes for children

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan approved the opening of campuses of Zamung Kor (Shelter homes for state children) in Abbottabad, Swat and D.I Khan and also establishing campus of Zamung Kor in Peshawar city for female kids directing to acquire land and building for the purpose. He was presiding over a meeting regarding extension of Zamung Kor to the other districts of province and talking to a delegation of Azad foundation U.K at Chief Minister House Peshawar.

Chief Minister has said that Zamong Kor is a unique model for the state children and his government was planning to further expand it to Abbottabad, Swat and Mardan adding that it is not the end but the beginning of strengthening the Zamong Kor project and it would be extended to more areas of the province in future. The foundation gave a detail presentation about the street children and their rehabilitation including their look after, education and thereafter making them useful citizen of the society. One of the street children has become the prominent and best player participated in the Pakistan Premier Football League of Karachi, the head of delegation informed the Chief Minister.

The meeting focused on the previous decisions of the PTI government for social protection to the street children, legislation in this regard and the proposed guidelines prepared by the foundation for the vulnerable, beggars, child laborers and collecting data through geo-mapping. They also suggested the socio and Psycho analysis of such children exploring their talent in order to integrate them in the overall societal frame. They also talked about the prevention and protection of children and appreciated the provincial government’s efforts through Zamong Kor and other such plans for the benefit of street children in the province. The foundation also signed an MoU with social welfare department which would be brought to the forum of provincial assembly for legislation. Minister Information Shaukat Yousafzai and Secretary Social Welfare attended the meeting.

Talking to the delegation, the Chief Minister assured to expand the model of Zamong Kor for the better future of our coming generation. The government would open new campuses of Zamong Kor in other districts to rescue the children at risk and rehabilitate them.

