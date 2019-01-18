CM approves liquor-bar at airport

Staff Reporter

A local company is to set up a duty-free shop to sell alcoholic beverages at the Allama Iqbal International Airport after approval from the PTI-led government in Punjab province.

Reports in local media suggest the Excise and Taxation Department, Lahore Police and the district administration have issued a no-objection certificate (NOC) to Unicorn Prestige Limited, which had applied for a liquor licence in the name of Royal Swiss International.

After the NOC was issued, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar approved the summary to set up the liquor bar at Lahore airport. So far, only four hotels including Avari Hotel, Holiday Inn, Pearl Continental Hotel, and Ambassador Hotel, are authorised liquor sellers with L2 licences in Lahore. According to the laws, only non-Muslim citizens and non-Muslim foreigners permitted to purchase and consume liquor.

Pakistan even has its own breweries which officially produce only for non-Muslims – or for export. Murree Brewery donates Rs2.1 million to Supreme Court dams fund The subculture of liquor enjoyment belies Pakistan’s status as officially ‘dry’.

