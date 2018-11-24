CM approves launch of 3 shelter homes in KP

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister (CM) Mahmood Khan has approved the establishment of three new shelter homes in the provincial capital and directed the concerned authorities to collect data of homeless people in this regard.

Chairing a meeting here at the CM House on Saturday, Mahmood Khan ordered authorities to make arrangements for setting up shelter homes keeping Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan’s vision in view.

The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch, Planning & Development (P&D) Additional Chief Secretary Shahzad Bangash, Principal Secretary to CM Muhammad Israr, Finance Secretary Shakil Qadir, Peshawar commissioner and other concerned officials.

The meeting was told that at present there are 11 shelter homes in the province among which three are in Peshawar and the remaining are situated in regional headquarters but need rehabilitation.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the CM also directed rehabilitation of existing shelter homes and compile data of homeless people aiming their proper identification adding a proper homework is needed keeping in view the vision of Prime Minister.

He also ordered the rehabilitation of existing Drug Addicts Centre (DAC) and said that needed staff and facilities should be provided to these facilities.

He agreed with a proposal to allocate ten beds for the treatment of drug addicts in three major hospitals and directed to consult hospital authorities in this connection, maintaining that it is a serious issue that requires appropriate consideration.

He also took notice of complaints regarding the non-provision of stipends to artists and directed authorities to address the issue, besides identifying the reasons behind the unavailability of funds for the purpose.

Share on: WhatsApp